 Cricket World Reacted On Indian Premier League's Final
કોઈએ હૉટલમાં માર્યા કૂદકા તો કોઈને ચડ્યો શ્વાસ, IPL ફાઇનલ પર દિગ્ગજોની પ્રતિક્રિયા

May 13, 2019 | 4:06 pm IST

ચેન્નઈ સુપર કિંગ્સ અને મુંબઈ ઈન્ડિયન્સ વચ્ચે અંતિમ બૉલ સુધી ચાલેલા આઈપીએલ મુકાબલાની ટ્વિટર પર ક્રિકેટ જગતનાં દિગ્ગજ સ્ટાર ખેલાડીઓએ પ્રતિક્રિયા આપી છે. ઇંગ્લેન્ડનાં પૂર્વ કેપ્ટન માઇકલ વૉને કહ્યું કે, ‘આઈપીએલ હંમેશા નાટકીયતાથી ભરેલી રહે છે’, તો વિરેન્દ્ર સેહવાગે આને શાનદાર મુકાબલો ગણવાવ્યો છે. ક્રિકેટનાં ભગવાન સચિન તેંડુલકરે ટ્વિટ કરતા લખ્યું છે કે, ‘સૌથી રોમાંચક સીઝનમાંથી એકનો શાનદાર અંત. શાનદાર વ્યક્તિગત પ્રદર્શન ટીમવર્ક સામે નથી ટકી શકતુ તે સાબિત થઇ ગયું છે.’

તો ભારતનાં મહાન પૂર્વ કેપ્ટન સૌરવ ગાંગુલીએ લખ્યું કે, ‘શું મેચ હતી અને અચાનક તમને લાગે છે કે માણસ જ રમી રહ્યા છે. દબાવમાં શાનદાર કળાનું પ્રદર્શન.’ તો પૂર્વ ભારતીય ધાકડ ઑપનિંગ બેટ્સમેન વિરેન્દ્ર સેહવાગે લખ્યું કે, ‘જબરદસ્ત ફાઇનલ. શાનદાર ટૂર્નામેન્ટ. ચેન્નઈની કિસ્મત ખરાબ રહી. મુંબઈને અભિનંદન.’ તો દક્ષિણ આફ્રિકાનો પૂર્વ બેટ્સમેન અને આઈપીએલમાં રૉયલ ચેલેન્જર્સ બેંગલોર તરફથી રમતા એબી ડીવિલિયર્સે લખ્યું છે કે, ‘વાહ! નિ:શબ્દ. આઈપીએલ, શું શાનદાર ટૂર્નામેન્ટ!.’ કિંગ્સ ઇલેવન પંજાબનાં કેપ્ટન આર. અશ્વિને ટ્વિટ કરતા લખ્યું કે, ‘ઓહ! શું શાનદાર મેચ હતી. મુંબઈ અને રોહિત શર્માને અભિનંદન. ચેન્નઈ અને એમએસ ધોની બદકિસ્મત રહ્યા.’

ઇંગ્લેન્ડનાં માઇકલ વૉને કહ્યું કે, ‘આઈપીએલ હંમેશા નાટકથી ભરપુર રહે છે. અંતિમ કેટલીક ઑવર્સમાં જ બધું હતુ. કેચ છૂટ્યા, મેદાન પર ફૉકસ તુટ્યું, શાનદાર સ્ટ્રોક્સ લાગ્યા, રન આઉટ થયા અને સારી બૉલિંગ થઈ.’ તો ઇતિહાસનાં સૌથી શાનદાર ફીલ્ડર ગણાતા દક્ષિણ આફ્રિકાનાં જૉન્ટી રૉડ્સે લખ્યું કે, ‘વાહ! શાનદાર પ્રદર્શન. હવે મારે મારા શ્વાસને કાબૂમાં લાવવા બીયર પીવું પડશે. છેલ્લી 10 મિનિટથી હૉટલમાં કૂદી રહ્યો હતો. શું મેચ હતી. આઈપીએલને કોઈ પ્રેમ કઇ રીતે ના કરે!.’

ચેન્નઈની ટીમનાં ખેલાડી સેમ બિલિંગ્સે લખ્યું કે, ‘ચેન્નઈની ટીમ પર ગર્વ છે અને તેનો ભાગ થવું અદ્ભુત રહ્યું. આટલા ઓછા અંતરથી હાર્યા. આઈપીએલ શું શાનદાર ટૂર્નામેન્ટ છે. મુંબઈને અભિનંદન.’

