ધોની જૂના અંદાજમાં પાછો ફરતા પ્રશંસકો ખુશ, સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ફની ટ્વિટોનું ઘોડાપુર

Twitter Erupts after MS dhoni Special: ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા વિરુદ્ધ 3 મેચોની વનડે સીરિઝમાં મેન ઓફ ધ સીરિઝ રહેલા સ્ટાર બેટ્સમેન મહેન્દ્રસિંહ ધોનીની દેશ સહિત દુનિયામાં પણ પ્રશંસા થઇ રહી છે. ભારત માહીના કમાલથી ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયાને વનડે સીરિઝમાં 2-1થી હરાવવામાં સફળ રહ્યું હતું. ધોનીએ ઓસ્ટ્રેલિયા વિરુદ્ધ વનડે સીરિઝમાં કુલ 193 રન બનાવ્યા હતા.

આ વનડે સીરિઝમાં ધોનીએ સિડનીમાં રમાયેલી પહેલી મેચમાં 51 રન બનાવ્યા હતા. ધોનીએ એડિલેડમાં રમાયેલી બીજી વનડે મેચમાં અણનમ 55 રન બનાવીને ભારતને 6 વિકેટથી જીત અપાવી હતી. મેલબોર્નમાં ધોનીએ અણનમ 87 રનની ઇનિંગ રમી હતી. ધોની પોતાના જૂના અંદાજમાં પાછો ફરતો તેમના પ્રશંસકો ઘણા ખુશખુશાલ છે.

ધોનીએ ફરીથી પોતાના વિરોધીઓને માસ્ટર ઈનિંગ રમીને બોલતી બંધ કરી દીધી છે. ધોનીના પ્રશંસકો એટલા ખુશખુશાલ છે કે સોશિયલ મીડિયામાં ટ્વિટો, વીડિયો, અને ફોટો મારફતે પોતાની ખુશી વ્યક્ત કરી રહ્યા છે. અમુક પ્રશંસકોએ તો ત્યાં સુધી કહી દીધું કે, બાપ-બાપ હોતા હૈ…

3 fifties in a 3 match series and still ppl finding way to criticize Dhoni.. He's in the middle to shut the critics and marching to hit the winning run😎 — Jameshubert  (@ImJames_) January 18, 2019

This series: B Kumar got rid of Finch three consecutive times

Marsh-Khawaja added three consecutive 50-plus stands

J Richardson got rid of Kohli three consecutive times

MS Dhoni scored three consecutive fifties #AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 18, 2019

Up there in the most run-getters in this tournament. Baap-baap hota hai! DHONIIIIIII DHONI 😍 #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6h4Jmk9xB9 — YAAAAAAS QUEEN (@Gracious_Gal) January 18, 2019