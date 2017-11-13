અમેરિકી ટીવી શોમાં અશ્વિન-પંડ્યાની થઇ મજાક, જુઓ વિડીયો

અમેરિકાના ફેમસ ટીવી શો ‘ધ બિગ બેંગ થિયરી’માં ભારતીય ક્રિકેટરો અને ક્રિકેટનો મજાક ઉડાવવામાં આવ્યો છે. આ શોમાં હળવા અંદાજમાં અમેરિકન લોકોને ક્રિકેટમાં રસ નથી તે વાતને દર્શાવવામાં આવી છે. વીડિયોમાં એક ભારતીય છોકરો પોતાના મિત્ર અમેરિકન મિત્ર અશ્વિન, જાડેજા અને ભુવનેશ્વર કુમારનો પરિચય મજેદાર અંદાજમાં કરાવે છે.

વીડિયોમાં રાજ પોતાના અમેરિકન મિત્રને બારમાં લઈને જાય છે જ્યાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં ભારતીય ફેન્સ વાદળી જર્સીમાં નજર આવે છે. ત્યાં બિયર પીતા-પીતા રાજ પોતાના મિત્રને જણાવે છે કે, ‘આ ભારતના જોરદાર બોલર રવિચંદ્રન અશ્વિન છે. આમણે હાર્દિક પંડ્યાને બનાવ્યો છે જે ભુવનેશ્વર કુમાર જેવો દેખાય છે.’

આ બાદ આ વીડિયોમાં એક છોકરી રાજની પાસે આવે છે. બન્ને ખાસ મેચ વિશે વાત કરવા લાગે છે અને રાજ કહે છે કે હું પણ એ જ મેચ જોઈ રહ્યો હતો શું સંજોગ છે? આ વાતના જવાબમાં છોકરી કહે છે કે હા 120 કરોડ લોકો એ મેચ જોઈ રહ્યા હતા. આ વીડિયો પર સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર પ્રતિક્રિયાઓ આવવા લાગી છે.

Raj to Howard: That's Ravichandran Ashwin, he's amazing. He makes Hardik Pandya look like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar! 😂 Sathya Nadella's favourite cricketer features in #BigBangTheory today. @ashwinravi99 taps into the US market & fast becoming a global commodity! #AalaporanThamizhan pic.twitter.com/3t0vkHLYN7 — Srini Mama 💲 (@SriniMama16) November 10, 2017