E-PAPER
NIFTY 10,223.15 -98.60  |  SENSEX 33,033.88 +-280.68  |  USD 65.4925 +0.33
1.6M
1M
1.7M
APPS
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • અમેરિકી ટીવી શોમાં અશ્વિન-પંડ્યાની થઇ મજાક, જુઓ વિડીયો

અમેરિકી ટીવી શોમાં અશ્વિન-પંડ્યાની થઇ મજાક, જુઓ વિડીયો

November 13, 2017 | 3:26 pm IST

અમેરિકાના ફેમસ ટીવી શો ‘ધ બિગ બેંગ થિયરી’માં ભારતીય ક્રિકેટરો અને ક્રિકેટનો મજાક ઉડાવવામાં આવ્યો છે. આ શોમાં હળવા અંદાજમાં અમેરિકન લોકોને ક્રિકેટમાં રસ નથી તે વાતને દર્શાવવામાં આવી છે. વીડિયોમાં એક ભારતીય છોકરો પોતાના મિત્ર અમેરિકન મિત્ર અશ્વિન, જાડેજા અને ભુવનેશ્વર કુમારનો પરિચય મજેદાર અંદાજમાં કરાવે છે.

વીડિયોમાં રાજ પોતાના અમેરિકન મિત્રને બારમાં લઈને જાય છે જ્યાં મોટી સંખ્યામાં ભારતીય ફેન્સ વાદળી જર્સીમાં નજર આવે છે. ત્યાં બિયર પીતા-પીતા રાજ પોતાના મિત્રને જણાવે છે કે, ‘આ ભારતના જોરદાર બોલર રવિચંદ્રન અશ્વિન છે. આમણે હાર્દિક પંડ્યાને બનાવ્યો છે જે ભુવનેશ્વર કુમાર જેવો દેખાય છે.’

આ બાદ આ વીડિયોમાં એક છોકરી રાજની પાસે આવે છે. બન્ને ખાસ મેચ વિશે વાત કરવા લાગે છે અને રાજ કહે છે કે હું પણ એ જ મેચ જોઈ રહ્યો હતો શું સંજોગ છે? આ વાતના જવાબમાં છોકરી કહે છે કે હા 120 કરોડ લોકો એ મેચ જોઈ રહ્યા હતા. આ વીડિયો પર સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર પ્રતિક્રિયાઓ આવવા લાગી છે.

Related Articles
Sandesh
November 12, 2017

ધોનીએ દુબઈમાં લોન્ચ કર્યું પહેલું ગ્લોબલ ક્રિકેટ એકેડમી, આ રીતે કરી ઉજવણી

Sandesh
November 11, 2017

શિખર ધવનની પત્નીનો આ વિડીઓ મચાવી રહ્યો છે ધૂમ, યુવરાજની પત્ની બોલી…

Sandesh
November 11, 2017

યુવરાજસિંહ અને સુરેશ રૈના વિષે કઈંક આવું બોલ્યા અઝહરુદ્દીન, તમને પણ જાણીને થશે આશ્ચર્ય

TRENDING NOW

Photo Gallery

Video Gallery