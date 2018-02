સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ભારતીય નારીઓએ ઠાલવ્યો રોષ, કહ્યું સાડી પહેરતા ના આવડતી હોય તો…

In 2002, I rented my first apartment. And moved in there with my tailors and pattern makers. It was all under a thousand square feet. It would become my home, my factory and my atelier! I hand-painted the walls in ‘Bengal Red’ with motifs of flora and fauna inspired by the tree of life! The horses back then did look like rabbits and one bird I am sure looked a bit like a nondescript reptile. Old habits die hard and so a better version of the tree of life makes a second appearance. In Coromandel Red – dextrously hand-painted by The Sabyasachi Art Foundation. #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #TheSabyasachiArtFoundation #DeepikaPadukone #AsianPaints #Nilaya #SabyasaschixAsianPaints #SabyasachiForNilaya @worldofnilaya @asianpaints @deepikapadukone

