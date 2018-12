Birthday: સલમાને બધાની સામે 2 બાળકોની માતાને લગાવી ગળે, જાણો કેમ

View this post on Instagram

“Whenever life gives us a chance to sit it out or dance…WE DANCE” 👊🎵😄The journey from falling in love with #Prem on screen in Maine Pyar kiya #1989 to sharing the screen with him in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya #2005 😄❤️💋what a destined journey indeed!!! 😇💃🏻Happy Birthday to a man who never stopped celebrating ‘Being Human’ 😊👏🥰 Have a blessed year @beingsalmankhan ❤️Know that I will ALWAYS love you!!! #friendforlife #happybirthday #duggadugga 🎉❤️💃🏻mmuuuaaah!!!