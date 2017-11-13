E-PAPER
  • લો બોલો! ટ્રમ્પ સાહેબે હાથ મિલાવવામાં પણ લોચા માર્યા pics

November 13, 2017 | 10:49 pm IST

Photo Gallery

ડોનાલ્ડ ટ્રમ્પ આસિયાન 50 સેરેમનીમાં ભાગ લેવા માટે ફિલિપીન્સ પહોંચ્યા હતા, જ્યાં તેમને રશિયા સિવાય દુનિયાના 10 રાષ્ટ્રના રાષ્ટ્રપ્રમુખ સાથે ફિલિપીન્સની પરંપરા પ્રમાણે હાથ મિલાવ્યા હતા. દુનિયાના અનેક રાષ્ટ્રના લીડર્સ સાથે રશિયા જોડાયો નહોતો. સૌપ્રથમ ટ્રમ્પે આ માટે એશિયાના રાષ્ટ્રના નેતાઓ કેવી રીતે હાથ પકડી રહ્યા છે તે જોયું અને પછી અન્ય સામે હાથ લંબાવ્યો હતો, જેની સામે વિયેતનામના વડા પ્રધાને પણ ટ્રમ્પ સાથે શેક-હેન્ડ કર્યું હતું.

